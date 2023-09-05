I Hope Everyone Will Accept Tomorrow’s Judgement & Maintain Peace And Decorum Online & Offline-Tolu Ogunlesi

Tolu Ogunlesi, an All progress Congress, APC, chieftain and aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he hopes everyone will be able to accept the final judgement from the court and maintain peace and decorum

The above statement was contained in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Tuesday

His post is coming after the Presidential Election Petition Court released a date for the final judgement

It is no longer news that the court has announced Wednesday, September 6 as the day to deliver judgement and since the statement was released, there have been several reactions from social media users

Reacting through a post on his page, Tolu Ogunlesi said that he hopes everyone will be able to accept any judgement made by the court. He said he hopes everyone will be able to maintain peace and decorum both online and offline after the judgement has been made

