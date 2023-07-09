I Hold Similar View With Obi Who Asked If He’ll Leave His Shop To Go Running After Thieves – Dr Pogu

Dr. Bitrus Pogu, national president of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has stated that he is not in favor of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conducting an investigation into the previous administration. He claimed that effective governance and a government that serves the needs of the people are what Nigerians need. In a recent interview with The Sun paper, which was released on Saturday, July 8, he made this statement.

Dr. Pogu was asked about his thoughts on the matter when it was brought up during the interview that some individuals are urging President Bola Tinubu to investigate the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dr. Pogu responded by saying that he shares the same opinion as Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate for president in the election on February 25. Peter Obi was questioned if he would leave his shop to go after thieves rather than caring for it so that it could expand.

The MBF leader said he doesn’t care if Tinubu investigates Buhari or the individuals who collaborated with him because they are all APC members and Tinubu is a result of what Buhari did.

Photo extract, Sun paper.

“I’m not a proponent of probe here, probe there,” he continued. What I’m trying to say is let’s have good governance, let’s have a functioning administration, and let’s let Nigeria grow. I share the same opinion as Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, who posed the question, “Will he leave his shop and go running after thieves?” He claimed he preferred to look after his shop so that it may expand. People have messed up the situation. Many of them ought to be prosecuted. There are institutions, but it is debatable whether they are capable of carrying out that task. However, the most crucial thing is that we have effective government.

