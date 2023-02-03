NEWS

I helped Buhari into power, and I’ll succeed him – Tinubu

Speaking at the Freedom Park, in Osogbo, Osun State, ahead of the February 25th presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu noted that he helped President Muhammadu Buhari to power and would succeed him.

“We brought them into power,” he said, “and we will succeed them.” He added that he had been in struggle in politics for a long time, hence, no one could intimidate him.

He urged the electorate to vote for him as president come February 25, and not be discouraged even if the polling units were relocated.

On the Osun gubernatorial seat struggle, he stated with confidence that the Osun APC is destined for success. Recalling the case of Aregbesola, he said, “PDP entered through the backdoor. I am coming back.” 

He encouraged everyone to rest assured that good times are back, and that everyone will be gainfully employed, that his administration would establish industries and create centres for graduates to register for instant employment.

Rounding up, he stated his plans for Osun, which he said is highly blessed with diverse resources, stating that the state should be a destination for business and tourism across the country.

There and then, he promised to help achieve this if he becomes the president.

