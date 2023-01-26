I Heard Tinubu When We Were In ACN Saying That If He Sleeps SW Sleeps, If He Wakes SW Wakes-Naja’atu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, a former member of the APC Campaign Council, Mrs Naja’atu Muhammad, has once again dragged the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recalling what Bola Tinubu told her when they were still in ACN.

While speaking, Mrs Naja’atu Muhammad disclosed that when they were in ACN, Bola Tinubu told her that when he(Tinubu) sleeps, the whole of the south west sleeps and when he wakes up, south west wakes up, describing him as someone with emperor mentality.

Mrs Naja’atu Muhammad made this disclosure today, while speaking on Arise Television political programme “The Morning Show.”

Speaking further, she made it known that everything about Bola Tinubu is about himself, recalling how he claimed that it was his turn, the time he wanted to contest for presidency.

She said: “……his material control psychological control of the people of Nigeria, in particularly the people of the South West. I heard him when we were in ACN saying that when he sleeps, South West sleeps, when he wakes up, south west wakes up. That is his mentality. It is like emperor mentality which is very wrong….”

In addition, she noted that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and James Falake begged her in the name of Allah to join the APC presidential campaign council and she rejected it, demanding that they must tell her the plan he has for the north.

Also, she stated it clearly that Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council doesn’t have the power to sack her from the APC, stating it clearly that it’s only the APC itself that can do so and not the Tinubu Campaign Council.

Information Source: Arise Television

