I Heard The Incumbent President Say That He Is Under Pressure To Go To War In Niger – Chris Nwaokobia

A member of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Chris Nwaokobia, has blasted president Bola Tinubu for reportedly saying that he is under pressure to conduct military intervention in Niger Republic.

Chris Nwaokobia said that he heard the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu, say that he is under pressure to go to war in Niger Republic.

However, Chris Nwaokobia said that if a president emerges as the leader of the country through a credible electoral process,then he does not need pressure to ask the people of Niger to do what is right.

Speaking further, Chris Nwaokobia noted that if the electoral process was right and just, then all the president has to do is to enter into the presidential jet and go to Niger and negotiate with the people.

Chris Nwaokobia claimed that lack of morality, credibility, and capacity on account of how the election was conducted in Nigeria will make the people of Niger not to listen to Nigeria.

Watch From The 15:55 Minute Of The Video Below:



