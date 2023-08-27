I Heard The Incumbent President Say That He Is Under Pressure To Go To War In Niger – Chris Nwaokobi

Chris Nwaokobia, a member of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for allegedly claiming that he is feeling pressured to conduct military action in Niger Republic.

According to Chris Nwaokobia, the current president, Bola Tinubu, has mentioned feeling pressured to start a war with Niger Republic.

Chris Nwaokobia, on the other hand, argued that if a president is elected in a fair election, he will already have the support of the people of Niger and won’t need to appeal to other forces to get them to do the right thing.

Chris Nwaokobia continued by saying that if the election was fair, the president need only board the presidential jet and fly to Niger to talk with the locals.

Chris Nwaokobia said that because of the way the election was handled in Nigeria, the people of Niger will not listen to Nigeria due to a lack of morals, credibility, and capacity.

Start watching the video below at the 15:55 mark.

