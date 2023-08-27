‘I Heard The Incumbent President Said That He Is Under Pressure To Go War In Niger’ -Chris Nwokobia

Chris Nwaokobia, a member of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s reported statement about feeling pressured to initiate military intervention in Niger Republic.

Nwaokobia heard President Tinubu express this sentiment, but he believes that if a president emerges through a credible electoral process, there shouldn’t be a need for external pressure to encourage neighboring nations to pursue what is right.

According to Nwaokobia, in cases where the electoral process is fair and just, the president should be able to engage with other nations without any moral or credibility issues. Instead of being coerced, the president should be able to board the presidential jet and negotiate directly with the people of Niger Republic.

Nwaokobia emphasized that a lack of morality, credibility, and capacity arising from Nigeria’s own election process could hamper the nation’s influence and credibility with its neighbors, including Niger.

Nwaokobia’s remarks underscore the significance of a legitimate electoral process in fostering peaceful diplomatic relations and influencing regional dynamics.

Watch The Video From 15:55 Minutes

