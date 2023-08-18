I Heard That Buhari’s Grandmother Has Her Roots From Niger Republic- Dr. Ladan Salihu

Dr. Ladan Salihu, a former Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, recently made a noteworthy claim. He suggested that the grandmother of former President Muhammadu Buhari might have ancestral ties to Niger Republic. Speaking in an interview with AIT news, Dr. Salihu speculated that it’s plausible that Buhari’s roots extend into Niger Republic. He emphasized the strong and enduring connection between Nigeria and Niger Republic, asserting that this bond cannot easily be severed.

Dr. Salihu noted that, “I’ve been informed that President Buhari’s grandmother has her origins in Niger. When you examine the geographical region of Katsina and Daura, the border between Daura and Niger appears almost indistinguishable. Hence, it’s not unreasonable to consider the possibility that Buhari’s lineage may have connections to Niger, perhaps through cross-border migration.”

He continued by stating the significant cultural and familial ties that exist between the two countries. Dr. Salihu emphasized that the intricate and complex relationship necessitates a diplomatic approach that takes into account the entirety of the situation. He cautioned against engaging in any form of conflict with Niger, as it would risk pitting communities spanning 148 kilometers across eight states against each other.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO 40:55

