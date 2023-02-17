I heard Datti saying El-Rufai has committed treason; does he know the meaning of treason? – Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Festus Keyamo, one of the spokespersons for Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign, said that he heard the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed saying the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has committed treason, asking that did he know the meaning of treason.

Festus Keyamo made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the 2023 Verdict program when he was asked about the position of the law and what the president said about the naira policy yesterday.

Festus Keyamo responded that what President Muhammadu said on the naira swap policy that only 200 naira from the old notes should still be allowed to be in circulation is from his honest and best interest at heart, however, Keyamo said that if he is Buhari’s adviser, he would have advised him differently that he should allow all the old notes to still be in circulation for now according to Supreme Court ruling.

However, he said that the comment by El-Rufai is not to go against the president but to also defend the constitution which he as a governor also swore an oath for. “The governors are also acting under the orders of a sub-supreme court. “

“I heard Datti Baba-Ahmed and some other people, they are just playing politics with everything in Nigeria, what is treason, do they know the meaning of treason? The governor, (El-Rufai) has integrity to protect. They are the CEO of their states.”

Watch the video here

pecial (

)