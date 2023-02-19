NEWS

I Heard Atiku Say That He Is A Unifier, He Is Not A Unifier Rather A Divider — Chief Ayo Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba sociocultural organization, Afenifere, has stated that Atiku Abubakar calling himself a unifier is nothing but a mere political statement.

He argued that if indeed he is a unifier, he wouldn’t have changed the constitution of the PDP which made it possible for him to emerge as presidential candidate, when he knows that it’s clearly the turn of the South to produce the next president.

He said: “I do not know how the southerners will feel. I heard Atiku Abubakar during his rally that he is a unifier; he is not a unifier rather a divider; where is the legitimate right of the Igbo because you changed the constitution of your party to usurp their position and that is the truth. How then are you a unifier? How can the northerner rule for eight years and want to go back there; are other tribes mumu? That is the basis of my support for Peter Obi.”

Source: The Sun

