I hear people say that they were a good governor, but leading Nigeria is not Moi Moi-Prof. Monye

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the special adviser on performance, monitoring, and evaluation to the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, Prof. Sylvester Monye, says that he hears people saying that they were a good governor, but they forget that leading Nigeria is not Moi Moi.

He further stated that from 1999 to date, one of the best governors in the history of Nigeria is the Federal Minister of Works and Housing of Nigeria, Babatunde Fashola, and he can stand out anywhere with boldness as the best governor that Nigeria has ever produced, he said.

According to him, Babatunde Fashola was the best governor from 1999 to date, and I am sure he can stand anywhere to defend himself, but him being the best governor that Nigeria has ever produced does not make him the best minister today. That’s why when people say that they were the best governor during their time and that they can lead Nigeria, they don’t know that ruling Nigeria is not Moi Moi, he said.

