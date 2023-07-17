NEWS

"I Haven't Had S€x In The Last 7 Years, Help Me, How Do I Keep My Mouth Open To Kiss? Iheme Nancy

Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy, recently opened up on her personal life through an Instagram post, revealing an interesting aspect of her journey. According to her post, it has been seven years since she last engaged in a romantic relationship. Nancy shared this revelation on her Instagram story, where she expressed her struggle to embrace intimacy again, stating that she feels unsure about how to approach kissing.

Throughout recent times, Nancy has maintained a private stance on her relationship status, keeping her personal life away from social media. With this recent disclosure, it might suggest that she is not currently involved in a romantic relationship.

Known for her outstanding talent, Nancy has garnered a substantial following on social media, endearing herself to fans who appreciate her contributions to the Nollywood industry, which has further elevated her fame.

It’s important to respect Nancy’s decision to share such personal information, and as fans, we should continue to support and admire her for her professional accomplishments

