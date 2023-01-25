‘I Have Written My Letter Of Resignation About A Month Ago But I Was Waiting For Asiwaju’ -Naja’atu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naja’atu Mohammed, a strong Kano state politician who resigned from her position as the Director of Civil society directorate in the APC Presidential campaign council has alleged that she had planned to resign from the APC about a month ago. She stated that her decision was based on the fact that the Northern Elders and Northern Governors in the APC are not working for the good of the people in the North.

Naja’atu stated that they never carried her and her structure along in Kano state. And that this made it difficult for her to campaign for Asiwaju. She argued that seeing the health condition Asiwaju was what pushed her to resign from the All Progressive Congress. According to her, the former Lagos state governor has no plan or agenda for the Northern people as it stands.

She said, ”We started the campaign council, we have never been I voted for any meeting. We have never been invited to any rally. And I have transcended to trying to show my face but I can’t. We have an appointment with destiny and posterity, I can’t be condescending. I tried to be patient enough.

I have written my letter of resignation about a month ago but I was waiting because of Asiwaju. The Northern Elders in the APC can’t even sit together to come up with an agenda for the North. With all the killings and maiming in the North East, it’s all about their pocket and their interest.”



