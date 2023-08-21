I have turned you to reggae artiste – Shehu Sani mocks El Rufai

Nasir El- Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, has been referred to as ” a Rastafarian and reggae artist” by Comrade Shehu Sani, a former senator.

According to DAILY TRUST, on Sunday, Sani responded to a tweet by El- Rufai on the social media site, X.

El- Rufai, who has not been active on social media since the senate declined to confirm his cabinet position, published a message about the song ” Who the Cap Fits and The Wailers” by the late reggae legend Bob Marley.

A part of the post reads, ” VIDEO- Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music.

” Who The Cap Fit- Bob Marley & The Wailers is one of my favorites from the 1970s. Enjoy your Sunday with the song and lyrics that are timeless. – @elrufai

Man to man is so unjust, children

Ya don’ t know who to trust

Your worst enemy could be your best friend

And your best friend, your worse enemy

Some will eat and drink with you

(Some will eat and drink with you)

Then behind them su- su ‘ pon you

Then behind them su- su ‘ pon you)

Only your friend know your secrets

So only he could reveal it

And who the cap fit, let them wear it!

Who the cap fit, let them wear it!

Said I throw me corn (throw me corn)

Me no call no foul (me no call no foul)

I saying, ” Cook- cook- cook” (cook- cook- cook)

” Cluk- cluk- cluk” (cluck- cluck- cluck) yeah

Some will hate you, pretend they love you now

Then behind they try to eliminate you

But who Jah bless, no one curse

Thank God, we’ re past the worse

Hypocrites and parasites (hypocrites and parasites)

Will come up and take a bite (will come up and take a bite)

And if your night should turn to day

A lot of people would run away

And who the cap fit let them wear it!

Who the cap fit let them wear it!

And then a- gonna throw me corn (throw me corn)

And then a- gonna call no fowl (call no fowl)

And then a- gonna ” Cook- cook- cook” (cook- cook- cook) yeah

” Cluck- cluck- cluck” (cluck- cluck- cluck)

However, in reaction to El Rufai’s post, Shehu Sani quoted that he has turned the immediate past Kaduna Governor to a reggae artist, because it was unusual of the ex-governor to come online to sing after been offline for a long time.

“I have turned him to a Rastafarian and Reggae artist, yeah man”, Sani said, according to DAILY TRUST.

