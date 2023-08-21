I Have Turned Him Into A Rastafarian And Reggae Artiste – Shehu Sani Mocks Nasir El-Rufai

Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central lawmaker and a Socio-political Commentator, has mocked Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State. El-Rufai was described by Shehu Sani as “a Rastafarian and Reggae artiste.”

He was responding to El-Rufai’s most recent tweet. El-Rufai shared a song by late reggae icon Bob Marley called ‘Who The Cap Fit and The Wailers.’ This follows the Senate’s refusal to clear and confirm the former governor as a minister for security reasons.

Nasir El-Rufai had earlier tweeted his verified Twitter handle: he wrote, “Who The Cap Fit – Bob Marley & The Wailers is one of my favorites from the 1970s. “Enjoy your Sunday with the song and lyrics that are timeless. – @elrufai.”

Reacting, Shehu Sani tweeted his verified Twitter handle: he wrote, “I have turned him into a Rastafarian and Reggae artist, yeah man.”

