I Have Turned Him Into A Rastafarian and Reggae Artist — Sen. Sani Shades Ex-Gov. El-Rufai

Senator Shehu Sani has thrown a subtle shade at the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, in what seems like a continuation of their long-drawn bitter political feud. 

The former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, claimed in a post his Twitter handle that he has turned the former governor into a Rastafarian and reggae artist. His tweet came after El-Rufai had tweeted about love for the music of the late reggae icon, Robert Nesta Marley aka Bob Marley, and reproduced the lyrics of one of Marley’s popular tracks, “Who the Cap Fits”, in the post verbatim.

Unsurprisingly, the senator’s tweet sparked a flurry of reactions from fellow Nigerians. However, many of those who commented on the tweet disagreed with the former minister, saying that, quite on the contrary, El-Rufai retired him permanently from politics. Others, on the other hand, simply had a good laugh at the tweet. 

Read some selected comments and reactions here:

