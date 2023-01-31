This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Have Told My Constituency That buhari Does Not Determine The Prices Of Foods In The Market- Doguwa

Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, majority leader in the House of Representatives, has frantically stated that President Muhammadu buhari does not determine the cost of rice, garri, beans, or other foods. This assertion was made by Hon. Doguwa in an interview with the Channels Television program Politics Today.

During the interactive portion, Hon. Doguwa was questioned by Seun Okinbaloye about his knowledge of the price of Garri, rice, beans, and other necessities for a typical Nigerian.

Let me respond with this: “Free market forces, not the government, determine the basic prices of communities and the materials needed by people,” said Hon. Doguwa.

“Are you sure about what you just said, Seun Okinbaloye interjected. Moreover, is that what you told your constituency that the government was not to blame for the inflation?

Responding to the question, Doguwa said that people who attend school and read economics will provide similar answer.

In his words, “Does buhari have the power to set the market prices for goods? The answer is no. And I have told my constituency that the government is not to be blamed for the prices of food items in the market. Demand and supply are two market forces that are to blame”.

