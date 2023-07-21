‘I Have To Deploy Entire Machinery Of State Power To Ensure The Security Of Our People’ – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu speaking on Friday during the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 at the Armed Forces in Kaduna state, said that Nigeria and it’s neighboring countries in the Lake Chad region should exhibit boldness in overhauling their military strategies and adopting more effective measures to combat insecurity.

According to the report by Punch paper, the President promised to pick up the baton from where the former President had stopped in terms of security. He also identified that the Military should be open to reforms in combating against Non-state actors.

He said, ”As commander in chief, I have given myself the following charge to deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure the security of our people and property in a just and democratic society. Under my predecessor, the Armed Forces worked tirelessly towards necessary reforms to enhance combat effectiveness and operational capability. We must now pick up the pace.”

[Source: Punch paper]

