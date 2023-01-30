I Have The Right To Benin Palace As An In-Law And The Oba Of Benin Can Count On Me Anytime -Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his presidential campaign has revealed that he belongs to the Benin Palace. Bola Tinubu made this known while addressing the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II in company of traditional rulers from Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial districts. While defending why he is a core member of the Benin Palace, Bola Tinubu noted that he is an in-law and because of that he has the right to Benin Palace. Bola Tinubu said, “I have the right to Benin Palace as an in-law and the Oba of Benin can count on me anytime.”

Speaking further, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said if he wins the presidential election, he will ensure that museums are built in Edo state, he also promised to make sure there are more exhibition centres which will in turn fetch money for the state and make it serve as a tourist centre to the public. He also pledged in front of the Oba of Benin that if he is elected the next president of Nigeria, he would make sure that he employ youths into his administration and end poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

