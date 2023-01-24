This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Have Served Nigerians To The Best Of My Ability, I Have Not Disappointed Anyone So Far – buhari

President Muhammadu buhari has said that when he came into office, he made a promise to Nigerians, and so far, he has served Nigerians to the best of his ability, and has not disappointed anyone. In the release which was made by the President’s Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, the President said that the mammoth crowd that welcomes him everywhere he goes is a demonstration of the genuine love and loyalty that the people have for him.

In the report which was made by Arise News, the President recalled that before he got into office in 2015, he visited all the local government areas in Nigeria between 2003 and 2011, and when he was running for a second term in 2019, he visited all the states, adding that the people who came out to welcome him in all those places he went to were more than what anyone could pay for.

He said – “I like to mention that between 2003 and 2011, I visited all the local governments, and in 2019 when I was seeking my reelection for a second term, I visited all the states of the federation, and the people that turned out to see me were more than what anyone could buy or force, and there I made a promise and pledge that I will serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability, and so far, I have not disappointed anybody.”

What do you have to say about this statement from the President? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw (via 50minds

News )

#Served #Nigerians #Ability #Disappointed #buhariI Have Served Nigerians To The Best Of My Ability, I Have Not Disappointed Anyone So Far – buhari Publish on 2023-01-24 13:25:07