I Have Sealed My Womb, I Cannot Get Pregnant For Any Man Unless I Choose To-Khloe

Popular Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Abiri Iretioluwa widely known and addressed as Khloe in an interview with Chude Jideonwo (WithChude) has disclosed why she can’t get pregnant except she decides to.

Khloe began by saying she will never have an affair with a man for money irrespective of his financial or social status neither will she get pregnant for any man against her will.

Further speaking, she said she has never dated an man in her life, that once her relationship with you is over, it means she never met nor dated you.

In her words, she said “I will never sleep with a man for money, when it comes to relationships, I think I am taking my time to find the right man. 100 can come and I choose to flirt with the 100. I have never been in a relationship before, if you’re my ex, it never happened. I cannot get pregnant for any man unless I choose to, I have an implant, I have sealed my womb.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 0:31)

