I have problem with Paragraph 12 where Tinubu said he knows ‘our’ pain but there’s no option-Falana

Mr Femi Falana (SAN), Nigerian human rights lawyer, said that he has problem with paragraph 12 in President Tinubu’s speech where he said that he knows the pain of Nigerians but there is no alternatives.

Femi Falana disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program when Seun Okinbaloye asked him about his view on President Tinubu’s speech about 3 days ago where he gave promises to Nigerians, asking if those promises are satisfying enough.

Mr. Femi Falana responded that

“With profound respect to the President, Paragraph 12 where the president (Tinubu) made the point that I understand your pain but we have no alternatives. That’s where I have the problem. There are alternatives to the neo-liberal policies that are being implemented, there are alternatives to the economic programs, there are alternatives to peripheral capitalist system they operated in Nigeria.”

He said for as much as the speech by Mr. President demonstrates his concern, Tinubu must look at the fact that with the ongoing devaluation of the currency through dollarisation, whatever amount he put out there, would be consumed by inflation. He said, therefore, he must not allow naira to be floated. He said when a currency is floated, it means the value will be determined by demand and supply.

“We are not supplying dollars. Aside from oil, there is no other revenue that earn sufficient dollars for the country and demand for dollar is on the rise every day.”

Watch video here(54:35)

