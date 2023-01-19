This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Have Personal Issues With PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku; He Abandoned Benue People To Herdsmen Killings – Governor Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that apart from the issues that the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the G-5 governors, have with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as a collective, he (Ortom) has personal issues with him.

Elaborating on his issues with Atiku, the governor who is a member of the G-5 governors, said:

“Apart from the G5, I’ve had personal issues with the presidential candidate of our party. He has turned a blind eye to the sufferings and the plight of the people who elected me. I have cried for more than six years about the carnage, the frustration I have, and the terrorist activities of Fulani herdsmen, only for our candidate to go to Kaduna and say that he is a Fulani man, so, I should not complain when they are killing my people. I mean, this is unfair to me.

“So, for me, there are options in politics. I can decide to sit back and also turn a blind eye and not do anything at all. I can decide on the day of voting to go and vote for somebody I think can bring succour to me and my people. I can do that. So, but we have to be strategic.”

The governor also blamed some of his southern counterparts in the PDP for chickening out in their resolve to have the presidency shift to the South after President buhari’s tenure, saying:

“But you see, I must say that I’m disappointed with some of PDP Southern Governors who chickened out, who sold out and chose to do something else. In the APC, all the governors in the North, have a majority. How many of us here in the North are PDP? We are just four. myself, Tambuwal, Bauchi, and the Governor of Taraba. But you see APC, I must commend them for fighting for equity, fairness, and justice because they considered that the presidency should go to the South.”

On the commitment of the G-5 governors to ensuring justice, fairness, and equity, he said:

“So, we are committed to issues of integrity, issues of fairness, equity, and justice. It is not new to anybody for me in particular, the governor in the north. When the southern governors met and said that, look for equity, fairness, and justice, the presidency should go to the South, eight years of President buhari. It is just natural fair, that it will go to the South.”

Ortom also insisted that the G-5 governors are not confused over which presidential candidate to support in the coming election, explaining that if the PDP’s national leadership refuses to pacify them, individual members of the group would choose the candidates that they would support.

