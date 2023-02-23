This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Have Over 200,000 Youths Under My Leadership In The APC Youth Wing Campaign Council – Dayo Israel.

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Dayo Israel has come out to reveal that he has over 200,000 youths under his APC youth wing campaign council.

According to Dayo Israel who appeared in an interview on Arise TV this morning, the APC youth wing is undoubtedly the biggest of any political party in Nigeria, with over 200,000 youths operating in the structures under it.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“The youth wing campaign council is a creation of the national youth wing of the APC which has over 200,000 young people in it’s own structure alone. I will break it down for you, I as a national youth leader, I have a deputy national youth leader. I have 6 zonal youth leaders, I have 37 state youth leaders and those 37 also have their deputy, elected at their state Congress.”

“We have 109 Senatorial youth leaders across the country, we have 8,864 ward youth leaders, and those ward leaders also have their deputies. So between the ward alone, we have 16000 foot soldiers there. Then we have polling unit youth leaders, some elected and some appointed, 176000+ in APC Nigeria. That alone are structures under my office that the party now leverages on.”

