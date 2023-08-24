I Have Noticed That Some Federal Road Projects Have Been Ongoing For The Past 20 Years – Dave Umahi

Former Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi, has come out to explain how he found several anomalies on the ongoing federal road projects shortly after resuming office as Minister of Works and Housing in the wake of the riot act he read out to contractors over the delivery of quality projects at affordable costs.

Umahi, who was sworn in as Minister at the Aso Rock Villa on Monday with 44 other people, revealed during an appearance on Channels TV’s “Politics Today” on Thursday that he has identified several federal road development projects that have been underway for more than 20 years.

He continued, emphasising that it shouldn’t be the case, because the shortest project of this length is three years.

Further, the previous governor of Ebonyi State said that contractors purposefully increased the time needed to complete a road project in order to increase their profit.

Yes, I did see that certain federal road construction had been going on over the previous 20 years, he said. For twelve years, some have been active. The least I believe to have seen was about three years, which is not good for the nation.

While I was driving, I also noted that several of the projects had degraded. I also learned that the majority of our roads only last five to seven years on average, which is absurd. This is why we keep funding road construction year after year while receiving nothing in return.

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 3:16).

Williams101 (

)