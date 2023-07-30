I Have Nothing To Worry About If You Throw Me In Jail The Law Will Set Me Free – Asari Dokubo

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, Was not harmed by Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo, The monarch of the Kalabari kingdom, in a recent live broadcast, Dokubo Asserted that he is not afraid to be imprisoned because he is innocent. Dokubo recommended Governor Fubara to find out the truth about people’s behavior and emphasized the importance of abiding by the law. He expressed his commitment to praying for peace in Rivers State and his dreams of a prosperous future characterized by increased incomes and fresh investment.

Dokubo acknowledged that they should held accountable for any unlawful behavior, despite his insistence that their acts are justifiable because they support the governor’s initiatives. He remained steadfast in his threat of imprisonment, adding that he trusts the legal system to vindicate his name. Despite his threats, Dokubo insisted that nothing should be done to incite unrest in the area.

I have nothing to apologise to the governor of Rivers State for,” he declared. I’ll also urge him to play by the rules. Allow him to compile accurate data on how individuals behave. It’s rare that I bother somebody. To ensure the success of his rule, we must pray for a lasting peace in the Rivers States. People in Rivers State will get rich, the state’s standard of living will rise, and businesses will begin to locate there.

If the governor of Rivers State considers what we’re doing to be a gratuitous service, then the law should take its course if we break the law. I have nothing to worry about; just throw me in jail and the law will set me free. We have issued threats, and the more we do so, the more trouble we’ll make.

