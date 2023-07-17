I Have Nothing Apart From Jesus In My Body, In My House, & On The Streets. I Am A Free Man-Oyedepo.

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking On COVENANT KEYS TO BREAKING GENERATIONAL CURSES, Part B the cleric reportedly stated that “What is the major challenge around the world today. it is Diabolical curse of the wicked. As we saw in the case of Balaak who hired Balaam to curse Israel at three different points in Numbers 23:8-24. Diabolical curses cannot hold you bound when God has blessed you. So securing God’s blessings is the cure for diabolical curses of the wicked. When you come under the blessings, you render powerless the curses of the wicked. I had a testimony some time ago, somebody went to one of these native doctors to harm What else and he told him if the man’s heart is pure it won’t work, it will come back on your head. Isn’t that the Bible? If his heart is pure on this matter, it will boomerang to you. This is to tell you that Obedience is our way of showing God that we love Him; and it is through our obedience that God recognizes us and enables us to enjoy His Love. This in turn will allow God to reveal himself to us, and activates God’s power to work in our lives.

Speaking further he said ” I Have Nothing Apart From Jesus In My Body, In My House, On The Streets, I Am A Free Man. Satan has no part in me. You better wake up and think fast. If God be God, serve Him, if it is the devil, follow him. All This “heaven Helps Those Who Help Themselves” That Is In Your Private Bible, It Is Not In My Bible. There are people right here now that have those things in their pockets. In the house of God, they have it in their homes. Charms Everywhere.

