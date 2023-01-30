I Have Not Seen Tinubu And He Hasn’t Told Us His Plans For The North, I Can’t Be A Zombie— Naja’atu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular activist and a former member of the APC presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Mohammed has revealed that she agreed to join the campaign train of Tinubu because she had no other choice. In n exclusive interview with Punch paper, Naja’atu narrated that she did not support Tinubu as an aspirant, her loyalty was to the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

According to her, She was on a flight when one Honourable Adam Faleke called her and begged her to be part of Tinubu’s campaign. She said she didn’t want to be part of the campaign because she didn’t know what the APC candidate has for the north but Faleke persuaded her to join the campaign train.

“Faleke asked why I didn’t want the appointment. I said because I haven’t sat with Tinubu, I haven’t seen him, he hasn’t told us what he had for us up North, and at this point in time and at my age, I cannot be a zombie. He kept pleading with me, and we agreed halfway.” She stated.

