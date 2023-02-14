‘I Have Not Seen The Traditional Rulers In Imo State, So It’s Not Just The Oba Of Lagos’ – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has reacted after he couldn’t visit the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwon Akinlolu during his campaign in the state. If you would recall that Peter Obi had his campaign at TBS during the weekend, and he also stopped by at Alaba market. A lot of people have questioned his move not to go to the palace.

Obi stated that the Oba of Lagos is not the only traditional ruler that he has not visited in Nigeria. He alleged that he has not seen any traditional ruler in Imo State because all of them have all claimed not to be available to see him. He clarified that it would be unwise for him to go to the palace when he have been told that the Oba is not available.

He said, ”The truth is that when we arrived in Lagos, we wanted to do what we normally do. Arrive and drive to the palace, try to see the Oba of the Emir. And we were told that he’s not readily available, that we should apply and come at some other dates. And that is what we intend to do. Because he remains a highly respected father to me and to the entire nation. Lagos state is not the only place where I couldn’t see the traditional ruler. I have not seen the traditional rulers in imo state, so it’s not just the Oba of Lagos. For me, it’s not an issue.”

