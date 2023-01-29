NEWS

I Have Not Seen President For, 4 Years, They Have Blocked Me From Seeing Him – Governor Ortom

The governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom has said he has not been able to meet with President Muhammadu buhari for the past four years. He said the president is a good and honest man but there are corrupt people around him. Governor Ortom made this public in a recent interview with Vanguard.

He said his comments on the security situation of Benue State had led the president to call him a bad man. According to him, his state has been denied many things and nothing comes to Benue from the federal government again.

He said: “I haven’t seen the president in four years. they blocked me from seeing him, is said is ok so far as the president did not elect me, and they have banned a lot of things from entering Benue state and now nothing comes here.”

After speaking, he said that he is for justice, fairness, and equity fulfilling the wishes of the people.

What do you think of Governor Ortom’s comments? You can share your opinion with us.

