NEWS

I Have Not Seen President Buhari For 4 Years, They Have Blocked Me From Seeing Him – Governor Ortom

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Have Not Seen President buhari For 4 Years, They Have Blocked Me From Seeing Him – Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State claims he has been barred from meeting with President Muhammadu buhari for the past four years. He claimed that President Trump is a good and honest man trapped amongst crooks. This was something Governor Ortom mentioned to Vanguard when they interviewed him recently.

He claimed that the presidency’s negative response to his criticism of the state of security in Benue State was unjustified, and that he had only spoken out in defense of his people. He pledged to stop speaking out if the people of Benue State asked him to stop.

He said that the federal government had cut off all funding to Benue, a state in Nigeria.

That man – “Due to the fact that I was not chosen by the presidency, I have not had contact with him in over four years. I told him it was great if they blocked me and continued with my work. Things that I would have liked to see in Benue state never make it here.”

He continued by saying that he is carrying out the will of his people and that he is a champion of justice, fairness, and equality.

What do you think of Governor Ortom’s statements? Don’t be shy about letting us know what you’re thinking.

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds
News )

#President #buhari #Years #Blocked #Governor #OrtomI Have Not Seen President buhari For 4 Years, They Have Blocked Me From Seeing Him – Governor Ortom Publish on 2023-01-29 07:47:07



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Peter Obi Will Perform Badly In The Northwest Because The People Are Ready To Support Tinubu-Hannatu Musawa

4 mins ago

I Have No Problem With Buhari – Tinubu

12 mins ago

Don Pedro Obaseki Says that the G-5 Governors will have no other option but to support Atiku

13 mins ago

Buhari backs CBN over old naira deadline amid outcry for extension

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button