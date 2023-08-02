NEWS

‘I Have Not Seen Labour Taking The Option Of Shutting Down Services Nationwide’ – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

A Former Federal Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has alleged that the Nigeria Labour Congress has not taken the option of shutting down services nationwide in grievance against the hike in Fuel pump Prices. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that Labour is probably only trying to send a message to the FG on the need to negotiate. According to him, it’s left for the FG to salvage the situation before the NLC chooses the second option. 

He said, ”I think it’s still something that can be salvaged. There are two ways that Labour could have acted. The first is this protest and the second is shutting down services nationwide. I have not seen Labour taking the option of shutting down services nationwide. 

Because if it’s going to be the second option, all the affiliates of Labour Group could have issued a statement from yesterday that we are shutting down the airport, we are shutting down electricity, we are shutting down the judiciary. But it has not taken place, the Labour is sending a message that this is let’s flex our muscles for you to see why we must negotiate.”

[Start From 5:09]


Oxygen (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If Niger Decides To Build Power Station Across Part Of River Niger, Kainji Dam Will Be Useless-Sani

2 mins ago

Tinubu Submits Second List of Ministerial Nominees to Senate

4 mins ago

Nationwide Protests: President Tinubu Meets With NLC, TUC Leaders In Aso Rock

10 mins ago

FG Has No Business Buying Palliatives For Nigerians; It’s a Fraud; Reject It. – Gov. Obaseki

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button