‘I Have Not Seen Labour Taking The Option Of Shutting Down Services Nationwide’ – Shehu Sani

A Former Federal Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has alleged that the Nigeria Labour Congress has not taken the option of shutting down services nationwide in grievance against the hike in Fuel pump Prices. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that Labour is probably only trying to send a message to the FG on the need to negotiate. According to him, it’s left for the FG to salvage the situation before the NLC chooses the second option.

He said, ”I think it’s still something that can be salvaged. There are two ways that Labour could have acted. The first is this protest and the second is shutting down services nationwide. I have not seen Labour taking the option of shutting down services nationwide.

Because if it’s going to be the second option, all the affiliates of Labour Group could have issued a statement from yesterday that we are shutting down the airport, we are shutting down electricity, we are shutting down the judiciary. But it has not taken place, the Labour is sending a message that this is let’s flex our muscles for you to see why we must negotiate.”

[Start From 5:09]



