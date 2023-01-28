NEWS

I Have Not Seen Buhari For Four Years, Those Who Has Access To Him Has Done Nothing With It – Ortom

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has restated his commitment towards continuing to criticize the inability of the federal government to do anything tangible for Benue State, especially when it comes to securing the state against gunmen attacks.

Samuel Ortom disclosed that for four years, he has been unable to see the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari. Samuel Ortom went on to say that some APC members has succeeded in preventing him from having access to president Muhammadu buhari.

According to Samuel Ortom, those persons who has access to president Muhammadu buhari has failed to achieve anything with the level of access they have. Speaking further, Samuel Ortom said that he has been denied a lot of things that should have come the way of Benue State.

According to Samuel Ortom, other North-Central states gets a lot of things from the federal government, but it is never the same when it comes to Benue State. Samuel Ortom reminded those who had been asking him if he is not afraid of his life that only God can say when he will die.

