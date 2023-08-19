I have not seen anyone reporting cases of indecent assault on males, says Adejobi

The Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday disclosed that he has never seen anyone reporting a case of indecent assault on males, but has only seen the cases on females.

Adejobi said this on his Twitter handle while responding to the comments by a man who said a lady who was seen on a video “playing” with a man ought to be arrested.

(Caption): Muyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO.

The said lady was seen in the video holding a cobbler and making some comments that he described as indecent, saying if it had been the other way, the man would have been arrested.

(Caption): Screenshot from the video.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet by the man on the matter:

Responding to the tweet, Adejobi said though he thought that the guy did not complain about it, adding that he has not seen anyone reporting a case of indecent assault on males.

Below is the screenshot of one of the tweets by Adejobi on the issue:

