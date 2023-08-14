I Have Not Heard El-Rufai Say That He Was No Longer Interested In Being Minister – Senator Ajibola Bashiru

A former Senate spokesperson and the newly elected National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Bashiru, has insinuated that the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, did not withdraw his interest in being a Minister; as the APC bigwig asked if the former Kaduna governor ever told anyone that he was no longer interested, when he was asked during an interview, what the leadership of the ruling party is doing about the decision of the Kaduna bigwig.

Senator Ajibola Bashiru had said, “He is the one that is nominated and i have not heard him saying that he is no longer interested in the nomination.”

Forward video to 13:11 – https://www.youtube.com/live/YDQzliyaqW4?feature=share

Bashiru, who spoke during an interview on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme, suggested that El-Rufai did not withdraw his interest in being a member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet. The APC National Secretary, when asked what the ruling party is doing about El-Rufai’s decision to step down from being a Minister, asked if anyone has heard the former Kaduna governor say that he was no longer interested. The APC bigwig, when told that sources in El-Rufai’s camp confirmed the story, said the former Kaduna governor did not say he was no longer interested in serving as a Minister.

Bashiru also said that President Tinubu has not withdrawn El-Rufai’s nomination. According to him, the Senate did not reject El-Rufai, but has only been reviewing the purported petitions against him and other Ministerial nominees. He sought that Nigerians do not speculate on whether El-Rufai is still a nominee, as he maintained that the former Kaduna governor has not come out to confirm the report.

