I Have Not Given One Naira To CAN, They Should Be The Ones Giving Me Money – Peter Obi.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted to claims that he gave the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) the sum of N2 billion as gift, and so that CAN members can endorse him as their preferred candidate ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

While speaking during an exclusive interview with the Channels Television, the flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory was asked on to clarify the issue of 2 billion Naira he allegedly gave to CAN.

In response to this allegation, Peter Gregory Obi noted that does not even have 2 billion Naira in his account, not to talk of giving such amount of money to CAN, adding that why would he be giving money to CAN when they (CAN) are the ones who should be giving him money to use for his campaign.

In addition to his statement, Peter Obi who noted that he have not given one Naira to CAN, said that anyone who can trace a naira he has given to CAN, he (Peter Obi) will drop his Presidential ambition.

You can watch the interview below….

https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1625211784305975298?t=gdANLGgvJU5fOkS4RSbioQ&s=19

Sunday123 (

)