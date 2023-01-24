‘ I have not disappointed Nigerians ‘, President Buhari reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo File: President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that he has not disappointed Nigerians with respect to the promises he made while contesting for the country’s presidential seat.

He disclosed this during a campaign rally held of recent in Bauchi state on behalf of the political party.

In brief, he said: ” I normally call on Emirs and Chiefs, whether on political or personal tours to states to show my appreciation. I like to mention that between 2003 and 2011, I visited all the local governments, and in 2019, when I was seeking my re-election for a second term, I visited all the states of the Federation and the people that turned out to see me were more than what anyone could buy or force. There, I made a promise and pledge that I would serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability and so far, I have not disappointed anybody”.

Enadex (

)