I Have No Regret Marrying 15-Year-Old – Sani Yerima

Former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, has expressed that he has no regrets about marrying a girl he met in Egypt when she was 15 years old. In an interview on Channel TV’s Politics Today, Yerima clarified that his wife was not 13 years old, as claimed by some reports.

Yerima explained that people fail to understand that it is only when one engages in illegal activities outside the boundaries of the law that regret arises. He pointed out that Sharia law, which is recognized by the Nigerian constitution, allows for marriage when a girl has reached a certain age.

According to Yerima, the specific age is not explicitly mentioned in the law, whether it is 18 or 20 years old. Sharia law provides clarity on what constitutes a suitable age for marriage. He mentioned that many of his daughters were married at a young age, and they are now living with their families without any issues. Notably, they have all pursued higher education and achieved graduate degrees. Yerima even highlighted that one of his daughters is currently pursuing a PhD in London after being married at the age of 16.

source: Daily Trust

Yerima’s statements shed light on his perspective regarding his marriage and his adherence to Sharia law. He emphasizes that, within the context of the law, there is no cause for regret or concern when marrying young girls who have reached the age specified by Sharia.

In conclusion, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, the former governor of Zamfara State, stands by his decision to marry a girl he met in Egypt when she was 15 years old. He asserts that the marriage is within the boundaries of Sharia law, which is recognized by the Nigerian constitution. Yerima points out that his daughters’ marriages at a young age have not hindered their educational pursuits, highlighting the compatibility of early marriage and personal achievements.

Deradeen123 (

)