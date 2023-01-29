I Have No Problem With buhari – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, has claimed there is no tension in his relationship with President Muhammadu buhari and that his support for the leader is unwavering and steadfast. In his speech to an APC rally yesterday in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, Tinubu pledged to address the issues plaguing the region and improve agricultural output. He expressed his gratitude to the state’s residents and important party figures for their cordial reception and ongoing support of the APC. President buhari, according to Tinubu, is guiding the nation with bravery and selflessness.

Other leaders would avoid these issues, but he did. It is indisputable that he has merited a place in history. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again now: President buhari shall be treated very favourably because of his contributions when the actual history of this moment is written,” he remarked. According to Tinubu, he has plans to address the difficulties the people of Zamfara State are facing. He acknowledged their existence.

Content created and supplied by: Biom7 (via 50minds

News )

#Problem #buhari #TinubuI Have No Problem With buhari – Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-29 09:09:08