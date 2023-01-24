I Have No Problem With Accepting Defeat In Election – Kwankwaso Speaks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso said he would accept the election loss without any problems.

Kwankwaso spoke at a presidential citizens’ conference held at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) on Monday.

City Hall has been named ‘The New Nigerian Midwife’.

Kwankwaso said at the event that if he is elected president in his February, he will prioritize his education, just as he did when he was governor of Kano.

He said Nigeria has financial resources for the government to fully fund higher education. During the question and answer session, a student asked Kwan Kwaso whether he accepted the results of the presidential election.

In response, Governor Kano said:

“In his 30 years, I voted for him 18 times in elections, lost 3 times and won 15 times.

“My first loss was in 2003 when I was acting governor.

“I, being the first and only governor or president to lose an election, chose a lieutenant governor, commissioner, and other high government officials to go to whoever was declared the winner and congratulate him at his home. .

“I mean, I have no problem accepting a losing election. I did the same in Lagos in 2015 (for the APC presidential primaries). Buhari was 1st, I was his 2nd, Atiku was 3rd and Rochas was 4th.

“Even though the election was in trouble, I said yes.

“Nevertheless, I wish INEC and other stakeholders to do the right thing in the 2023 elections and organize free, fair and credible elections.”

Kwankwaso said his NNPP’s emergence as a major political party gave Nigerians another option other than the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). “We are happy with the draft (NNPP manifesto). We have been able to work on different areas such as security, education,” he said.

“I am very pleased that Nigeria now has an alternative to total failure in the country, which he calls PDP and APC.”

Bazewaptech (

)