I Have No Fear On Feb 25 Before Midnight, Tinubu Will Be Announced President- Elect- Orji Kalu

Orji Kalu, a former governor of Abia state has shared his opinion that Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election.

According to Daily Post, he said

Anywhere you go. Our main base is in the North, and our main base is in the Southwest. We are going to win about 20 states or 25 states at a stretch. I have no fear that February 25, and before midnight, President Bola Tinubu will be announced, President-elect.”

Elections are meant to select the most qualified candidates for political offices, and not based on ethnic, religious or regional affiliations. Voting with sentiments often results in the election of candidates who lack the necessary experience, competence, and integrity to govern effectively.

Nigerians should not vote with sentiments in the 2023 elections. Rather, they should focus on electing leaders who have a track record of performance, are competent, and have the necessary leadership qualities to move the country forward.

