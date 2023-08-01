I Have No Doubt That Chimamanda Ngozi’s Presence In Court Will Bring Us Good Fortune – Ken Okonkwo

The award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, was at the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday August 1st alongside the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The tribunal is set to resume hearing in the adoption of written address by the Labour Party and Peter Obi, Vanguard reported.

In a statement he released ahead of the proceedings, the spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, said that it was great meeting Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and that he hopes her presence in court would bring them good fortune, because her name “Ngozi” means blessing in Igbo language.

In the statement he made his official Twitter handle, he said – “We are seated now waiting for the Judges to come in. It’s great meeting the Queen of the books herself, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, in court. I have no doubt that her presence will bring us good fortune because Ngozi means blessing. May God answer our prayers.”

Peter Obi and the Labour Party are challenging the electoral process that produced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th election. Obi alleged that the election was rigged to favour Tinubu.

Obi who came third in the February 25th presidential race had claimed that the election was flawed, and that he won the election. He vowed to prove to people that he won, and had approached the election tribunal to seek redress. Many people have been waiting to see what will be the outcome of the case.

