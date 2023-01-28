NEWS

NEWS

'I have no disagreement with Buhari' – Tinubu

The APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said that he does not have any friction with President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Tinubu made the statement while addressing the APC crowd at his campaign in Guzau, Zamfara today.

Today APC ruling party ahead of the 2023 presidential election carried their campaign train to Zamfara state. The rally was witnessed by a mammoth crowd of BATified in the state.

However, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who may be reacting to the misunderstanding by the opposition party who termed his statement at the Abeokuta rally that the power that be want to sabotage his chance of winning by hoarding naira and the fuel scarcity to mean he is talking against Buhari.

Tinubu clarified that he has no contention, disagreement or friction with him.

Here him in (part)

“I have supported President Buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.

“I have said this before and will say it again now; when the true history of this moment is written, president Buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contribution to the nation”.

Source: Bola Tinubu media centre

