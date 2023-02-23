NEWS

I Have No Candidate In Saturday’s Election, I Will Be Neutral – President Buhari Says.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, the current president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who goes by the name of Muhammadu Buhari has said that he’s not supporting any candidate on Saturday.

According to a recent post shared recently on social media by the president himself, he said urged Nigerian citizens to go out on Saturday and vote for the candidate of their choice, and that he is not in full support of anybody.

In his (President Buhari) words he said; “I have no candidate in Saturday’s Election, I will be neutral. Go out and vote for the candidate of your choice.” See the screenshot of his post on social media below.

The 2023 presidential election will be held this Saturday all over the country, and Nigerians are being urged to go out and vote for the candidate of their choice.

Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Time2Write (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Benue North West Senatorial Tussle: Between Gov Ortom, Titus Zam, And Mark Gbillah

7 mins ago

Don’t Resort To Violence, Ortom Appeals To Nigerian Youths

24 mins ago

BREAKING: Bola Tinubu Addresses Nigerians 48hrs To Election [Full Speech]

26 mins ago

Peter Obi’s pictures in Onitsha that generated reactions from social media users

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button