I Have No Candidate In Saturday’s Election, I Will Be Neutral – President Buhari Says.

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, the current president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who goes by the name of Muhammadu Buhari has said that he’s not supporting any candidate on Saturday.

According to a recent post shared recently on social media by the president himself, he said urged Nigerian citizens to go out on Saturday and vote for the candidate of their choice, and that he is not in full support of anybody.

In his (President Buhari) words he said; “I have no candidate in Saturday’s Election, I will be neutral. Go out and vote for the candidate of your choice.” See the screenshot of his post on social media below.

The 2023 presidential election will be held this Saturday all over the country, and Nigerians are being urged to go out and vote for the candidate of their choice.

