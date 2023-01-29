I have no axe to grind with Buhari, says Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, has denied any claims that he and President Muhammadu Buhari are at odds, claiming that his support for the president is unwavering.

Yesterday, Tinubu addressed an APC rally in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, where he pledged to address issues plaguing the state and improve agricultural productivity.

He expressed his gratitude to the residents of Zamfara State and important party figures for their kind reception and ongoing support of the APC.

In a statement from the Tinubu Media Office, signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, it was stated that Tinubu had stated, “I have supported President Buhari even before his first day in office,” in his planned speech, which he was unable to read due to the large crowd. I’ll continue to stand behind him”.

“I have said this before and will say it again now: when the true history of this moment is written, President Buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation,” he said.

