I Have Never Written Any Song In My Life -Frank Edward Opens Up, Reveals How He Gets His Songs

The Enugu artiste, producer, sound engineer, worship singer and songwriter, Frank Ugochukwu Edwards has publicly revealed that he never wrote any of his songs in a viral video on YouTube. He also went further to disclose how he gets his songs.

According to the Nigerians Gospel singer from the video (1:36): “Let me publicly say this today that I don’t write songs and I don’t have a song book. My team will tell you that I don’t have any song book anywhere with anything written. I have never written a song in my life.”

Speaking further, he revealed how he gets his songs. According to him, he receives them from the Holy Spirit. “It will amaze you to know that the Holy Spirit is the giver of songs. I receive songs from him”, Frank Edwards said.

In conclusion, he urged believers to keep their paths right with the Holy Spirit.

