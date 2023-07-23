I Have Never Seen A Woman Who Provides For The House That Is Humble – David Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries International spoke on on ‘Securing Your Harvest – Part 2’ at Salvation Ministries – Home of Success.

During his sermon, he claimed that God expresses His satisfaction in Psalm 35:27 when you and I prosper. God wants you to be successful; he does not want you to lead a miserable existence. The benefits of God make one rich while adding no grief, Proverbs 10:22. The actual source of permanent riches is God, and everything He does is for a reason.

According to him, God gives you prosperity to meet the needs of your family 1 Timothy 5:8. He said that If you don’t provide for your family, you are a useless man. Once you cannot pay school fees, you cannot give her money, you are a useless man to your wife.

He then said, “I have never seen a woman who provides for the house that is humble, it is one out of one million. Her mouth that time, ‘Useless man, his mates are going to work, he is here depending on my salary, your father, useless’, that’s why God should prosper you true? It is for both women too, if you are not doing anything you are also useless.”

“Her husband will also say: ‘Everything! Lipstick, na me go give am, useless woman’! So, that is why God should prosper you because if there is nothing you are getting you are useless, true? That’s why God should bless you so you too can have your own small shishi. You don’t have your voice if you are not prosperous so that you can provide for your house.”

