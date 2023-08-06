NEWS

“I Have Never Seen A Human That Loves Bum Like My Little Person” -Tboss Says About Her Daughter

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Tokunbor Idowu, better known as Tboss, recently shared a heartwarming and humorous moment with her fans on social media. The reality TV star captured a candid and affectionate interaction with her daughter.

The post featured Tboss’s daughter embracing her mother’s backside, evoking a playful response from the affectionate mom. She humorously remarked, “I’ve never seen a human who loves bums as much as my little one.”

This endearing snapshot underscored the strong and cherished bond shared between Tboss and her daughter, reminding followers of the joy inherent in motherhood. The comments section overflowed with warm messages from fans, expressing their affection for the adorable pair.

Tboss has consistently shared her experiences as a mother, using social media to showcase treasured moments. This recent post not only elicited smiles but also emphasized the beauty of the special and affectionate relationship between a mother and her child.

