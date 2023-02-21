I Have Never Said Any Word Against Him, But He Goes Around To Campaign Against Me -Kalu Laments

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The senator representing Abia North senatorial district under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has lamented the actions of his party’s gubernatorial candidate in Abia state, Ikechi Emenike over the actions he has done so far.

The former governor of Abia state who was reacting to what may be described as a tussle between him and the APC governorship candidate in Abia state during an exclusive interview on Arise stressed that he has decided to remain mute, despite the fact that the gubernatorial candidate under the APC in his state has been going around campaigning against him for his senatorial bid.

Orji Uzor Kalu who frowned at such an act and stressed that he had never in the past responded him over the various things he had said claimed that Ikechi Emenike goes around urging supported not to vote for him.

He said he went to his own polling units, and also met with traditional leaders, campaigning against him, as the presidential and senatorial election draws near.

Speaking further, he expressed optimism in emerging victorious, adding that it will be known who is more popular on the day if election.

In his words… “You have it on record, the man went and told people not to vote for me, he was everywhere and he campaigned against me, but I have never said any word, and I don’t want to talk about that, because every man must carry his own cross”

