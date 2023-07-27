I have never heard of the President promising to make the dollar equal to N200- Lawan Ali reacts

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this evening, it was reported that a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar, who is representing the Langtang North/Lantang South Federal Constituency of Plateau State, in a motion on the floor of the House today, Wednesday, has said that N1,000 might exchange to a dollar if nothing is done to stabilise the exchange rate.

Beni Lar further talking in the House today claimed that, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his campaign promised to make $1 equal to N200.

However, while Hon. Lawan Ali, who is representing the Bursari/Geidam/Yunusari Federal Constituency of Yobe State was reacting to Lar’s claim, he countered it, as he said he never heard the President promising that he would make $1 equal to N200.

He said, “I have never heard of the President promising to make the dollar equal to N200. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took the bull by the horns to remove the subsidy. We must commend his efforts and not by way of challenge. We need to support him.”

Further talking, he said we should be fair to this current administration of Tinubu and that, it was too early to judge the performance of his government with regard to the dollar.

He said, “This government inherited insecurity. If people are not encouraged to come and invest, there is no way our economy will grow. We should give this government time before assessing it.”

